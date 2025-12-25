Borno Attack Will Not Break Nigeria’s Resolve, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has condemned in strong terms the bomb explosion that claimed about five lives and left several others injured at a Mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President condemned the attack.

Shettima assured that the Federal Government is deploying additional tactical teams to the area to track down and apprehend those responsible for the terror attack.

According to him, the Federal Government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to ensure the protection of vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North East and other regions.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately,” he said.

He said that President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in Borno State following the incident.

Assuring Nigerians of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national security, anchored in constitutional duty, the Vice President expressed confidence that the security architecture currently in place would not only apprehend the perpetrators but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We sympathize with the Government of Borno State, residents, and families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. The Federal Government is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law.

“Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, this administration has consistently reaffirmed its unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation.

“This commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will continue to provide our security agencies with all necessary resources and support to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms,” the former Borno governor said.

Wednesday’s incident took place at around 6:10 p.m, less than 12 hours before Christmas, as Muslim worshippers were observing the Maghrib prayer.

