Free Technical Education: FG Warns Against Illegal Charges, Reaffirms Policy

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that tuition and approved charges in all Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) remain completely free, stressing that no Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of unauthorized payments.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said on Thursday via the Ministry’s official X handle that the government fully funds tuition alongside approved costs such as boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, medicals, vocational training, utilities, security, website/e-result, Skool Media, extra lessons, and insurance.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria,” Alausa affirmed.

He warned that no principal or administrator is permitted to impose extra levies on parents or guardians.

Circulars reinforcing this policy, he added, would be distributed to all schools and parents to eliminate any ambiguity

READ ALSO: CBN Warns That Naira Abuse ‘Inflates Printing Cost’

The Minister clarified, however, that while the government covers tuition and major expenses, boarders in Federal Technical Colleges are still expected to provide personal items such as bedding, toiletries, school shoes, uniforms for religious observances, mosquito nets, cutlery, and other essentials.

According to the Ministry, the initiative reflects President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a key driver of human capital development.

By equipping young Nigerians with practical and employable skills, the government aims to strengthen national competitiveness and economic growth.

The Ministry further assured that monitoring mechanisms are already in place to swiftly address infractions and safeguard the integrity of the free education policy.

Stakeholders were urged to support efforts to ensure Federal Technical Colleges fulfil their mandate of producing skilled graduates for national transformation.

To strengthen enforcement, parents have been urged to report any cases of illegal charges through hotlines 0803 657 6733, 0803 637 3796, or via email at [email protected].