Plateau Assembly Speaker Asks NASS To Approve State Police

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel, has called on the National Assembly to urgently approve the creation of state police as a lasting solution to Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

In an open letter addressed to senators and members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, the Speaker said the current security framework has failed to protect citizens from persistent violence, killings, and displacement, especially in northern states.

Daniel highlighted the dire situation in Plateau communities, including Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Mangu, Riyom, Wase, Qua’an Pan, and Jos South, where frequent attacks have led to loss of lives, disrupted education, food insecurity, and severe psychological trauma for survivors.

“The creation of state police is a critical step towards addressing these security challenges. By empowering state governors to take responsibility for maintaining law and order, we can ensure rapid response and effective community policing,” the Speaker said.

While acknowledging concerns about possible abuse of power, Daniel stressed that accountability measures and national oversight frameworks can safeguard against misuse, ensuring state police work within the law.

He urged federal lawmakers to rise above political differences and put the safety of Nigerians first, noting that the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, had also championed the idea during his tenure.

“The interest and survival of our people in Plateau State should guide our actions,” he added, appealing for swift legislative action to secure lives and restore peace.