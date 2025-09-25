Six Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Six persons were rescued on Wednesday after a two-storey building collapsed at Modupeola Street, Mangoro, Alimosho, Lagos State.

The collapse occurred around 6 p.m., and officials have not yet determined its cause.

Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the development in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Omotoso wrote, “A two-storey building has collapsed at 4, Modupeola Street, Mangoro bus stop, Alimosho, Lagos State.”

He added, “The cause of the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m., was not immediately known.”

A nearby private hospital received and treated five rescued victims.

LASAMBUS transported the trapped victim, who suffered a fracture and bruises, to LASUTH Surgical Emergency.

Omotoso said the patient arrived in stable condition and doctors immediately admitted him for further care. He also stated that the 44-year-old victim resides at 10, Olabode Street, Alimosho.

According to him, officials have already launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

Emergency responders, led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, swiftly arrived at the site.

“The LASEMA and other first responders got to the scene in good time. They rescued a trapped victim and five others from the rubble,” Omotoso said.