Pupils, Teachers Escape As School Building Collapses In Lagos

A four-storey school building in the Ogba area of Lagos State collapsed on Monday, with students and teachers narrowly escaping what residents described as a potential tragedy.

The structure, which housed Yemco Schools, is located on Adu Street behind County Hospital in Ogba.

Eyewitnesses said the building had shown visible signs of structural distress earlier in the day, prompting authorities and school officials to quickly evacuate occupants from the premises.

Moments after the evacuation, the building reportedly caved in.

Videos circulating online captured the moment the structure came crashing down as bystanders watched from a distance.

According to witnesses, the collapse occurred only minutes after students and teachers were hurried out of the building.

Residents said the quick evacuation prevented what could have resulted in multiple casualties.

Part of the property used for residential purposes remained standing beside the collapsed structure, while the section used by the school was completely brought down.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service later arrived at the scene and secured the area, restricting access to prevent further danger while emergency responders assessed the situation.

Building Collapse Cases

The incident adds to a growing list of building collapse cases recorded in Lagos in recent years.

The latest development comes about a month after another building collapse was reported at a public school in the Odo-Kekere community in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Authorities have also recorded several incidents across the state in recent years.

In April 2026, at least five people died when a three-storey building on Oremeta Street in the Ojodu-Berger area collapsed around 8 a.m.

The structure, which housed a local restaurant, left an unspecified number of people trapped beneath the rubble.

In May of the same year, one person was confirmed dead while three others sustained injuries when a one-storey building under construction collapsed in the Mushin area of the state.

Another two-storey building under construction also collapsed at Otta Ona Junction near the Mobil Filling Station bus stop in Ikorodu, killing three people and injuring several others.

Earlier incidents include a September collapse of a two-storey building on Modupeola Street in Mangoro, Alimosho, where six people were rescued alive.

In October, emergency responders recovered one body and rescued 21 others after another two-storey building collapsed in the Oyingbo area of Lagos.

The state government had yet to announce the cause of the latest collapse in Ogba as of the time of filing the report.