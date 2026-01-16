School Building Collapses In Lagos, Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe

There was panic among residents of the Odo-Kekere Community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State following a building collapse in a local public school.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening after school hours, sent fear into residents in nearby buildings who were jolted by a thunderous sound.

Lagos State Government, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), while confirming the collapse, said the affected building was a classroom block in a bungalow.

It, however, stated that “no casualty was recorded at the building collapse”.

“All of our students are in perfect condition. The state government regrets the unfortunate incident,” it revealed in a statement on Friday.

Gov Orders Probe

The agency said that classified information reveals that the classroom block had already been marked for demolition to construct a befitting classroom.

It also disclosed that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the immediate relocation of the pupils to nearby schools.

“A team of the officials of SCRPS will be visiting the school today to have an on-the-spot assessment of the incident in order to enable the government to work out modalities to begin immediate construction of an ultra-modern classroom block that will accommodate the huge population in the school,” it added.

Build Collapse

At least major incidents of building collapse have been reported in the nation’s commercial capital in the last six months.

In April 2025, a one-storey building under construction reportedly collapsed opposite the Idi Araba Central Mosque, killing one and injuring three adults.

In the same month, a three-storey building housing a local restaurant collapsed on Oremeta Street, Ojodu-Berger, leaving at least one dead and multiple people rescued.

In May 2025, a two-storey building under construction around Otta Ona Junction, near the Mobil Filling Station bus stop, Ikorodu, collapsed, resulting in three deaths and nine rescues.

In July 2025, a three-storey building collapsed on Asesi Lane around Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, injuring occupants and prompting rescue operations.

In September, a two-storey building collapsed on 4 Modupeola Street, Mangoro bus stop, Alimosho, with six people rescued.

A building collapse was reported on October 27, 2025; the building marked as distressed collapsed on 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo area, leaving one body recovered and 21 people rescued with injuries.