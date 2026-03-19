Truck Collides With Car At Kara Bridge As Gridlock Worsens

A truck–car collision has compounded the already severe traffic congestion around Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning on the outbound lane from Lagos towards Mowe, involved a Mack truck and a Toyota Camry.

The truck rammed into the car, leaving it with significant damage to its bonnet.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), alongside other security operatives and traffic management authorities, are on the scene to manage the situation and ease vehicular movement.

The collision aggravated the heavy gridlock that has plagued the Kara Bridge corridor in recent days.

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Traffic build-up has reportedly extended far beyond the immediate axis, with spillovers reaching Otedola Bridge, Berger, and other adjoining routes.

Commuters have continued to experience prolonged delays around that corridor, with some journeys lasting between three and five hours for relatively short distances.

The worsening traffic situation has largely been attributed to ongoing rehabilitation work on the bridge.

The Federal Ministry of Works earlier commenced repairs to replace damaged expansion joints on the outbound carriageway, leading to partial lane closures and diversions.

The current phase of the project, which resumed on March 10, 2026, is expected to last approximately two weeks, with a tentative completion date of March 24, 2026.

In addition, increased vehicular movement linked to the Eid and public holiday period has contributed to the surge in traffic volume.

Authorities have advised motorists to exercise patience, comply with traffic regulations, and consider alternative routes where possible as efforts continue to restore normal traffic flow.