Commuters Face Heavy Traffic As Repair Work On Kara Bridge Resumes

Commuters on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway outbound from Lagos are facing significant delays following the resumption of work to replace damaged expansion joints on the Kara Bridge.

The rehabilitation work, which was previously suspended after the first phase, restarted on Tuesday morning.

As of the time of filing this report, traffic heading outbound Lagos has stretched back toward the Otedola Bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Layi Komolafe, who announced the resumption last week, emphasized that the replacement of expansion joints on the Kara Bridge outbound from Lagos is “a must.”

“Therefore, I am formally informing the house and seeking the cooperation of everyone, especially FRSC Lagos (always willing & ever ready), Lagos State Police Command, Lagos State Ministry of Transport (LASTMA), etc., to help manage the traffic as we intend to commence full operation at this section on Wednesday, 4th March, 2026,” Komolafe said in a statement.

He added, “This is very important as the traffic build-up will mostly affect vehicular movement inside Lagos. Thank you all.”

The Controller also appealed to motorists and other road users to comply with directives from the relevant authorities.

Last month, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) announced that repairs on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway would require at least two months for full completion.

“Following discussions with the contractor and the Controller of Works, it was agreed that a period of about six weeks to a maximum of two months will be used to complete the work. Some of these repairs need time to properly seal,” said Ganiyu Hamzat, Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC.

Hamzat noted that certain damaged sections of the road have been causing accidents as vehicles try to avoid oncoming or unsuspecting traffic.

“We discovered that some of the bad portions of the road cause vehicles, while trying to dodge oncoming or unsuspecting vehicles, to ram into one another, thereby creating unnecessary accidents,” he said.

Travel Advisory

On Saturday, the Federal Ministry of Works issued a travel advisory for motorists regarding the repair works on the Kara Bridge.

To reduce congestion during the repairs, motorists have been advised to consider alternative routes. Those travelling from Ikorodu to Mowe, Sagamu, and Ibadan are advised to drive through Shimawa or Mosinmi. Motorists coming from Lagos Island may take the Epe corridor via Ijebu Ode to reach Sagamu, Ibadan, and Mowe.

“Motorists are reminded that a shorter route may not necessarily be the fastest. They are advised to plan their journeys early, obey traffic management directives, and drive cautiously around the work zone.

“The Federal Ministry of Works regrets any inconvenience this temporary partial closure may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the motoring public as the Ministry continues its efforts to ensure the safety, durability, and stability of the nation’s road infrastructure,” the statement added.