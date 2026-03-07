FG Releases Travel Advisory On Kara Bridge Planned Expansion

The Federal Ministry of Works has released a travel advisory for motorists following its earlier announcement on a planned replacement of damaged expansion joints on the Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos.

In a Saturday statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Ogun State, Engr. Olayiwola Komolafe, maintenance work will commence on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and is expected to last two weeks, ending on March 24, 2026.

Travel Advisory / Alternative Routes

To reduce traffic congestion during the period of the repair works, motorists have been advised to consider the following alternative routes:

Motorists travelling from Ikorodu to Mowe, Sagamu, and Ibadan are to drive through Shimawa or Mosinmi, while those travelling from Lagos Island can explore the Epe corridor through Ijebu Ode to reach Sagamu, Ibadan, and Mowe.

“Motorists are reminded that a shorter route may not necessarily be the fastest, and they are advised to plan their journeys early, obey traffic management directives, and drive cautiously around the work zone.

READ ALSO: EFCC Hands Over Recovered ₦279m To Wole Soyinka Centre In Lagos

“The Federal Ministry of Works regrets any inconvenience this temporary partial closure may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the motoring public as the Ministry continues its efforts to ensure the safety, durability, and stability of the nation’s road infrastructure”, the statement added.