The Alternative Bank Expands Presence To Delta

The Alternative Bank (AltBank) has opened its flagship branch in Effurun, Delta State.

A statement by the financial firm said the development was a bold move in its mission to reshape banking in Nigeria.

“Strategically positioned to serve the wider Edo/Delta region, the branch is designed as a hub for purposeful banking and real financial empowerment for individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses.”

Speaking at the event, Chukwuemeka Agada, Divisional Head (South) of The Alternative Bank, emphasised the institution’s commitment to Warri and its surrounding communities.

“By establishing a presence here, we are initiating a transformation in the way banking serves the people of Delta. Our purpose-driven approach ensures that customers’ financial goals are not just met but exceeded,” said Agada. “This branch represents our pledge to empower Warri’s dynamic businesses and families, providing them with the tools to grow without compromise.”

Agada reaffirmed, “We understand the heartbeat of this community, and we are excited to integrate our Bank into the fabric of this dynamic region.”

The launch event was graced by key dignitaries, including His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom; the Honourable (Hon.) Chief Anthony O. Ofoni, Chairman of Uvwie Local Government, represented by Hon. Andrew Agagbo, Vice-Chairman, Uvwie Local Government Council; Hon. Ernest Airoboyi, Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Delta State on Community Development, amongst others.

Chief (Dr.) Samuel Eshenake, the Ovie’s representative, challenged the Bank to facilitate development and employment within the Effurun community.

Akanni Owolabi, Regional Head, Edo/Delta at The Alternative Bank, pledged that the bank will work sustainably to drive local commerce.

“At The Alternative Bank, we are committed to being an active partner in the development of Effurun. We see this branch as a catalyst for creating opportunities, driving employment, and supporting the growth of local businesses. Our mission is to empower this community, ensuring that every step forward is one of progress, prosperity, and shared success.”