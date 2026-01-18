[UPDATED] Two Dead, Several Injured In Multiple Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

At least two commuters died on Sunday following a multiple-vehicle accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the Kara Bridge axis, inward Mowe.

Several other were injured.

READ ALSO: Three Family Members Dead, Others Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

The accident occurred when a truck conveying bags of flour reportedly lost control and rammed into several vehicles, including commercial buses, on the busy highway.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The impact also affected a Toyota Corolla that had been parked on the bridge due to a flat tyre, injuring its driver.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) were deployed to the scene to manage traffic and carry out rescue operations.

Confirming the incident in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, LASTMA said the crash involved a truck, a Toyota Corolla, a RAV4 SUV, and two fully loaded interstate buses.

It also stated that those injured were taken to a hospital.

“A multiple-vehicle crash involving a truck that fell on its side, a Corolla, an SUV (RAV4), and two loaded interstate Mazda buses has been reported on Kara Bridge inward Mowe. Police officers and our officials are on scene managing the situation,” the agency stated.

The accident caused severe traffic congestion on the expressway, leaving many motorists stranded for hours.

However, LASTMA later announced that partial recovery of the affected vehicles had been completed, easing traffic flow.

“Our men are on hand to ensure the safety of other motorists and road users while also ensuring smooth traffic flow in collaboration with the men of the FRSC,” the agency added.

Safety Concerns

The incident has once again raised concerns about safety on the Kara Bridge, which has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent times.

On October 30, 2025, at least six people, including a police officer, were killed in a separate crash involving multiple trucks, one of which was a fuel tanker.

Eyewitnesses said one of the trucks carrying unknown items veered off the road and crashed into the brick barricade of the bridge.

The impact of the crash severed the head of the truck, causing it to plunge into the river.

One of the deceased, said to be an occupant of one of the trucks, was reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

That incident caused extensive damage and prolonged gridlock after one of the trucks plunged into the river following a collision with the bridge barricade.

Authorities are yet to release a full report on Sunday’s crash, including the exact number of casualties.