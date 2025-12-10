Three Dead, Several Injured As Vehicles Collide On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fatal accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed three lives, injuring several others.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said three vehicles were involved in a collision.

It said the incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near the Secretariat, heading towards the Otedola Bridge.

“Three vehicles were involved in the collision, resulting in three fatalities and several serious injuries,” LASTMA’s post on its X handle read.

It said emergency officials were on the ground to assist the victims of the accident.

“LASAMBUS personnel are on the scene, providing medical attention to the injured victims,” the statement read.

“LASTMA and Nigerian Police Force personnel are also present, actively managing the situation and maintaining order.

“Efforts are underway to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching the area.”

The accident happened when a car, heading towards Berger on the Otedola Bridge, collided with a truck near the Secretariat.

“According to preliminary observation, the collision occurred when the Audi with the plate number (YAB742CN) ran into the slowly moving truck,” it said.

“The impact resulted in significant damage to the car. The impact was severe enough to cause extensive deformation to the car. Due to the magnitude of the damage. The car is classified as a total write-off. While the truck driver took off.”

See more photos from the accident below: