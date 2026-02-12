×

One Feared Trapped As Building Partially Collapses In Ogun

Officials of the Ogun State fire service and residents are current trying to remove the trapped victim from the rubble.

By Bidemi Bello
Updated February 12, 2026
The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

 

Part of a storey building has collapsed in the Iyanaoloke area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

One of the workers was said to be buried under the rubble, while another escaped unhurt.

The accident has attracted a gathering of residents and passersby.

Details later…

