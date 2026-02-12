One Feared Trapped As Building Partially Collapses In Ogun

Part of a storey building has collapsed in the Iyanaoloke area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

One of the workers was said to be buried under the rubble, while another escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials of the Ogun State fire service and residents are current trying to remove the trapped victim from the rubble.

The accident has attracted a gathering of residents and passersby.

Details later…