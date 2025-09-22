Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Weapons In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the abduction of Humphrey Wagbara, a resident of Igwuruta-Atali, and recovered several dangerous weapons.
The Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, acted swiftly after receiving a distress report on August 26, 2025.
She identified the suspects as Hassan Mohammed, 20 (Borno State), Bello Abubakar, 25 (Sokoto State), and Yusuf Ahmed, 23 (Bauchi State), saying they were arrested on September 19 in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre LGAs.
During interrogation, the suspects confessed to multiple kidnappings, including the abduction of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2025, from whom they collected ₦6.9 million ransom before killing Nchekwube.
Recovered exhibits include a G-3 rifle (Breech No. 10398), a magazine, three short daggers, a jackknife, a stainless short knife, and a phone belonging to one of the victims.
On this part, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for their diligence and urged residents to report suspicious activities to security agencies.
Adepoju said investigations are ongoing to track down fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional weapons.
See the full statement below:
RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE:
Arrest of Suspected Kidnappers and Recovery of Exhibits.
On 26th. August, 2025, the Rivers State Police Command received a distressing report, suggesting the kidnapping of one Humphrey Wagbara, ‘m’ of Igwuruta-Atali.
Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex acting on this information and in a daring and coordinated operation on19th. September, 2025 at about 0200hrs arrested three suspects at different locations in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the State in connection with the kidnapping of the victim. The suspects identified as:
* Hassan Mohammed, ‘m’, 20 years old from Wandigah Town in Mandagali, Borno State,
* Bello Abubakar, ‘m’, 25 years old, from Roundabout Maura, Sokoto State,
* Yusuf Ahmed, ‘m’, 23 years old, from Hazari LGA, Bauchi State.
During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in multiple kidnappings in the State, including:
* The Kidnapped of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2025, at School Road, Igwuruta-Atali, where they collected a ransom of Six Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (#6,900,000) before killing Nwabueze Nchekwube.
* The Kidnapped of Mercy Chinyere ‘f’ on September 12, 2025′ at the same location, where they also collected a ransom of Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#3,500,000.) before releasing her.
Exhibits Recovered from the suspects include:
* One G-3 Rifle with Breech
Number 10398
* One Magazine
* One Itel Phone belonging to Humphrey Wagbara, a kidnapped victim
* Three Short Daggers
* One Jack Knife
* One Stainless Short Knife
Suspects and exhibits are currently in Police custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional operational weapons.
The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, commends the diligence, bravery and dedication of the Operatives in making these arrests and recovering exhibits. He noted that the outcome of the operation underscores the Commands unrelenting commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of the State, and urging residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police station or other Security agencies.
SP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO, ANIPR,
Police Public Relations Officer,
Rivers State Police Command.