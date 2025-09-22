Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Weapons In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the abduction of Humphrey Wagbara, a resident of Igwuruta-Atali, and recovered several dangerous weapons.

The Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, acted swiftly after receiving a distress report on August 26, 2025.

She identified the suspects as Hassan Mohammed, 20 (Borno State), Bello Abubakar, 25 (Sokoto State), and Yusuf Ahmed, 23 (Bauchi State), saying they were arrested on September 19 in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre LGAs.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to multiple kidnappings, including the abduction of Onwuli Jude and Nwabueze Nchekwube on September 24, 2025, from whom they collected ₦6.9 million ransom before killing Nchekwube.

Recovered exhibits include a G-3 rifle (Breech No. 10398), a magazine, three short daggers, a jackknife, a stainless short knife, and a phone belonging to one of the victims.

On this part, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for their diligence and urged residents to report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Adepoju said investigations are ongoing to track down fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional weapons.

See the full statement below: