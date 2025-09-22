Okpebholo Approves Payment Of Entitlements To 714 Disengaged Edo Workers

‎

‎Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the payment of the first tranche of entitlements to staff members of the colleges of education in Ekiadolor and Igueben, who were disengaged by the previous administration.

‎

‎According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, those affected were disengaged under controversial circumstances by the past administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

‎

‎Itua said ‎a total sum of ₦4.6 billion has been earmarked for the settlement of entitlement benefits of the affected staff members.

He said the milestone reflected Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to fairness, justice, and the welfare of the workforce.

‘First Tranche Disbursed’

‎

‎According to the statement, the ₦4.6 billion will cover 682 pensioners from the College of Education, Ekiadolor, and 32 pensioners from the College of Education, Igueben.

“The payment, which will be made in four tranches, amounts to ₦1,164,507,285.17 per tranche.

‎

‎”The first tranche has now been disbursed to both the disengaged staff and retirees of the two Colleges, in strict adherence to the provisions of the Pension Act of Nigeria,” said Itua.

‎

He further stated that to demonstrate their commitment to restoring dignity to those who served the state, Governor Okpebholo had also approved the immediate release of ₦292 million as the second tranche of pension entitlements to disengaged staff members of the Colleges of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, and Agenebode.

Payment Effective This Week

‎

‎The payment is scheduled to be effected on or before Wednesday this week.

‎

‎Itua also mentioned that with this intervention, the state government had so far released a total of ₦1.4 billion to the four colleges of education, bringing relief to hundreds of families and reaffirming its resolve to prioritise the welfare of citizens who have dedicated their years of service to the growth of Edo State.

‎

‎”This bold action by the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration is a continuation of the Government’s reform drive to reposition the education sector, while ensuring that those who were impacted by earlier sack are not left behind.

“The Edo State Government reassures all stakeholders, especially retirees and disengaged staff of State-owned institutions, that this process will be carried through to the end until every legitimate entitlement is fully settled,” the statement added.

‎