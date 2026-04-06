Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims following intensified operational deployment across affected communities in the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, ordered increased security presence and intelligence-driven policing in response to recent kidnapping incidents around Izakagbo/Iwu community and its environs.

The Command disclosed that on April 5, 2026, operatives carried out a coordinated ambush operation at Iyera, along the pipeline after Ovia River, where suspected kidnappers were intercepted.

This, it said, resulted in a gun duel, during which two victims — Musibau Kehinde Tracy, 24, and Edewor John, 39 — were rescued unhurt.

According to the statement, the victims are currently in safe custody, receiving necessary care, while their families have been contacted. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

READ ALSO: Three Killed As Security Forces Repel Attack In Jos, Suspect Arrested

The police command reassured residents of Izakagbo/Iwu and surrounding communities of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that it will not relent until all criminal elements are brought to justice.

Ikoedem urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and useful information.

The Command also provided emergency contact numbers for reporting incidents and lodging complaints.

The Command also reeled out phone numbers for the public to call in terms of emergency situations – Emergency Control Room Numbers: 08077773721 and 08037646272 and For Complaints – Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) – 08150999335, Complaints Response Unit (CRU)- 08100389992.