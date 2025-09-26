Tinubu Arrives For Ladoja’s Installation As Olubadan

President Bola Tinubu has arrived for the installation of a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan.

Tinubu’s convoy arrived at about 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

He was accompanied by the governors of Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Biodun Oyebanji, and Ademola Adeleke, respectively.

Tinubu was ushered in by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The President had departed Abuja for Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to attend the coronation.

He took off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

In Ibadan, Tinubu will lead other dignitaries to witness the installation of the monarch at the historic Mapo Hall.

The former governor of Oyo emerged as the 44th Olubadan following the demise of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025.