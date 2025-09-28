Dangote Refinery: PENGASSAN Declares Nationwide Strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services following the alleged mass dismissal of some Nigerian workers by Dangote Refinery.

This was announced in a circular issued after an emergency National Executive Council meeting on Saturday, September 27, 2025, and signed by General Secretary Lumumba Okugbawa.

The union accused the refinery of violating Nigeria’s labour laws, the Constitution, and International Labour Organisation conventions by dismissing workers for joining the association.

It alleged the refinery had replaced the dismissed staff with “over 2,000 Indians,” calling the action “an affront to all workers in Nigeria.”

PENGASSAN directed members in field locations to down tools from Sunday, and ordered a total nationwide shutdown across offices, companies, institutions, and agencies from Monday.

“All PENGASSAN members working across field locations are to withdraw services effective 06:00hrs on Sunday, 28 September 2025 and commence 24-hour prayers. This includes all control room operations, panel operations, and outfield personnel,” the union said.

“All PENGASSAN members across all offices, companies, institutions, and agencies should withdraw all services effective 00:01 on Monday, 29th of September, 2025.

“No intervention whatsoever will be entertained across field locations except where the safety of personnel and assets is at risk; such clearance must be obtained from the National Secretariat.

“All processes that involve gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery should be let off effectively immediately,

“All IOC branches must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and petrochemicals.”

According to the circular, the union announced 24-hour prayer vigils and appealed for government intervention, declaring the strike will continue until the dismissed workers are reinstated.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. No man is bigger than our country,” it added.

Recently, Dangote refinery has been at loggerheads with NUPENG over labour rights and safety standards.

See the circular issued by the union below:

