Nigeria’s Problem Did Not Begin With Tinubu’s Govt — Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, says the challenges confronting Nigeria did not begin with the current administration and that President Bola Tinubu has embarked on bold reforms to tackle some of the challenges.

He stated this on Sunday at a special service oragnised to mark the 65th Independence Day Celebration at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

Senator Akume noted that every Nigerian has a role to play in building the nation.

According to him, “Each Nigerian has a role in building the Nigeria that we deserve.”

He reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to transforming the nation, as he noted some of the reforms that the President has embarked upon, including the removal of subsidy among others.

“The President needs the support of every Nigerian.

“What President Bola Tinubu is doing today could have been done 39 years ago.

“But, I believe that at the end of the tunnel, there is light,” the SGF said.

He further called for cooperation among the three arms of government.

“We must always cooperate, Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary,” he said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation said today’s Independence Day celebration is not just a day to celebrate Nigeria’s freedom from colonial rule, but also a day to honour the founding fathers of the country who fought for the independence of Nigeria.

More detail later…