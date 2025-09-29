Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Appears In US court

The man accused of killing right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk appeared in a US court on Monday, where his lawyers asked for more time to deal with the mountains of evidence in the case.

Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus this month, sparking a wave of grief among conservatives and threats of a clampdown on the “radical left” from President Donald Trump.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested the day after the September 10 killing. He faces the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

Robinson appeared virtually for Monday’s hearing from the Utah jail where he is being held.

Lawyer Kathryn Nester, who was appointed by the state last week to defend Robinson, told the court she needed more time to review the “voluminous” evidence the investigation has generated.

“It’s my understanding from our meeting today that there is massive amounts of digital (evidence) that is going to be coming,” she said.

Judge Tony Graf set the next hearing for October 30, when Robinson is expected to appear in person.

“Regardless of who is watching, whether it is the nation or a single individual, we must fulfil our roles with integrity, civility and diligence,” he said.

“Neither Mr. Robinson nor the people of Utah deserve anything less than the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

Authorities say Robinson shot Kirk from a rooftop across the campus of Utah Valley University because of his views.

They have cited text message exchanges with his roommate, whom they described as “a biological male who was transitioning genders.”

In one part of the exchange, the roommate, who was not named, asked Robinson why he had killed Kirk.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson is alleged to have written. “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.

In the wake of the murder, a number of people have lost their jobs after criticism from conservatives over what they posted online or said publicly about Kirk.

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended following government pressure on broadcasters after he said Trump’s MAGA movement was trying to make political capital from the killing.