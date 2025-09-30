Kane Shines Again As Jackson Opens Bayern Account In Pafos Win

Harry Kane continued his rich goalscoring form with a brace and Nicolas Jackson scored his first Bayern Munich goal in a 5-1 win at Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane was dominant up front while Michael Olise created several chances drifting in from the left.

Having set the record for the fastest man to 100 goals in a top-five league on Friday, doing so from 104 games, Kane was quick to get on the scoresheet, sliding the ball in with 14 minutes played.

Raphael Guerreiro got in on the action six minutes later, before Jackson added a third for the visitors on the 31st-minute mark.

The goal was Jackson’s first since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.

Not known for his dribbling, Kane took the ball past the Pafos defence down the left flank and hammered in with 34 minutes played. The goal was Kane’s 17th in nine games in all competitions for Bayern this season.

Pafos needed a stunner to pull one back just before half-time when Mislav Orsic unleashed a dipping rocket from outside the box, the club’s first ever Champions League goal.

With 21 minutes remaining, Bayern’s Olise rewarded himself with a goal, knocking in from a tight angle after Jackson shot straight at the ‘keeper.

The score was a fortunate reflection of the night for the Cypriot side, with Bayern hitting the woodwork three times.

The defending German champions have now won nine from nine to start the season, their best start in 13 years.Harry Kane