UCL: Kane-Inspired Bayern Ease Past Atalanta, Set Up Real Madrid Clash

Harry Kane scored in each half as Bayern Munich thumped Atalanta 4-1 at home in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, winning 10-2 on aggregate to book a quarter-final date with Real Madrid.

Captaining Bayern in the Champions League for the first time, Kane converted a penalty with 25 minutes played and added another goal early in the second-half, bringing his career Champions League tally to 50 in 66 games.

Lennart Karl and Luis Diaz also got on the scoresheet for the hosts as Bayern again steamrolled the visitors, who picked up a late consolation through Lazar Samardzic.

“I think whenever you have a lead like we did, sometimes it’s easy to be a little bit complacent,” Kane said to DAZN.

“But we said before the game we want to win in the same style that we did in the first leg. It’s sometimes harder to get up for a game like this, but we were there from minute one to minute 95.”

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Bayern last faced Real in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 competition, crashing out to two Joselu goals in the dying minutes. Bayern have not beaten the Spanish giants since the semi-finals of the 2011-12 competition.

Few doubted Bayern would progress after their dominant 6-1 win in Bergamo — no team has ever overturned a five-goal deficit — but the Bundesliga leaders were forced to pick a weaker side on Wednesday due to injuries and suspensions.

With Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer and Alphonso Davies injured, Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise suspended, Bayern received some rare good news from the medical department on game day when goalie Jonas Urbig overcame a concussion and was cleared to play.

As the last remaining Serie A side, Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino was realistic, saying pre-match his charges were playing for the pride of Italian football.

The visitors were energetic early but their resistance was broken midway through the first-half when VAR found Giorgio Scalvini handled the ball from close range, bringing Kane to the spot.

The England captain’s first effort was saved but he was given another chance as Marco Sportiello had both feet off his line.

Kane obliged, driving a low shot into the corner for his 15th penalty in all competitions this season.

Urbig was called into action just before half-time, acrobatically saving a Mario Pasalic attempt to keep Bayern in front at the break.

Starting his first match since February, Kane looked fresh and doubled Bayern’s lead with 55 minutes gone, shrugging off the attention of four Atalanta defenders and blasting into the top corner on the turn.

With Atalanta suddenly shaky, Bayern marched up the field and struck again, Diaz threading a pass for Karl to fire across the face of goal and into the corner.

The teenage Bayern forward, tipped by German media for a debut Germany call-up on Thursday, repaid Diaz with 20 minutes left, cutting a high pass over the Atalanta defence to the onrushing Colombian who chipped Sportiello to score.

Like they did in Bergamo, Atalanta got a late consolation when Samardzic headed home from close range with five minutes left.

AFP