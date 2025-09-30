Mexican Migrant Shot At ICE Facility In Dallas Dies

A Mexican migrant has died of injuries he suffered in last week’s shooting attack on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Texas, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday, bringing to two the number of detainees killed.

The attack was carried out by a gunman who opened fire on the ICE facility from the roof of a nearby building and later killed himself.

A detainee of Salvadoran origin was also killed in the attack, which injured a third person.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), an NGO working with the Hispanic community in the United States, named the Mexican victim as 32-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez.

“My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family,” his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, was quoted by LULAC as saying in a statement.

“His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

Sheinbaum said her government had arranged for the victim’s mother to travel to Texas to repatriate the body, and demanded “a thorough investigation” from US authorities.

The shooter was identified as Joshua Jahn, 29.

ICE’s prominent role in the Trump immigration crackdown has sparked widespread criticism over its use of armed, masked agents to conduct raids in public places against undocumented migrants.

Trump blamed the attack on “Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis’.”

FBI Director Kash Patel published a photo on X of five unspent bullets, one of which was marked with the words “ANTI-ICE.”

