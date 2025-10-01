UPDATED: Fubara Relieves Commissioners Not Screened By Amaewhule

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has relieved all Commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgment of their appointments with immediate effect.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, shortly after a private valedictory session with the cabinet at Government House, Port Harcourt.

During the session, held as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Governor Fubara thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the growth and development of Rivers State over the past two years.

He further highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s independence, urging citizens to support President Bola Tinubu in the collective effort to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation.

Governor Fubara also reiterated his commitment to continue serving Rivers State with renewed vigor, expressed appreciation to the people for their support, and wished Nigerians a happy 65th Independence Anniversary.

The action follows the Supreme Court’s recognition of Martin Amaewhule as the lawful Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, a decision that legally nullified the actions taken by Victor Oko-Jumbo, who presided as Speaker and screened the majority of the commissioners that served in the last two years.

With this development, less than 10 commissioners are expected to be retained pending the reconstitution of the cabinet.