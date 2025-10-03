‘Who Cursed Us?: Patrick Lumumba Laments State Of Electricity Across Africa

Kenyan pan-Africanist and human rights advocate, Patrick Lumumba, has criticised Africa’s failure to provide stable electricity across the continent.

Lumumba spoke during the 2025 Independence Day Lecture and Awards Night in Lagos, where he warned that poor energy supply limits Africa’s economic growth.

The renowned activist expressed frustration with Africa’s inability to sustain constant power and questioned why such a basic need remains elusive.

“Electricity is not rocket science, yet for some reason we are unable to supply stable electricity.

“Who cursed us? Who bewitched us that we cannot do what must be done? These are the questions,” Lumumba said.

He described electricity across Africa as “epileptic,” noting that outages are common in hotels and public places within an hour of arrival.

Lumumba said Africa cannot achieve its industrial and trade ambitions under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area without a consistent energy supply.

Nigeria, Africa’s leader

The outspoken professor insisted that Nigeria, with its size and resources, must assume leadership in Africa’s economic transformation.

“Nigeria should be the leader economically. When Nigeria debates with South Africa or Egypt over size of economies, I laugh,” he said.

He likened the competition to “a debate between two dwarfs as to which is taller.”

According to Lumumba, Nigeria must target a two-trillion-dollar economy, stressing that the country has the capacity to achieve it.

“What does Nigeria not have? Is the oil produced in Nigeria different from that in Saudi Arabia or Qatar?” he asked.

He argued that Nigeria should pioneer continental energy integration through pipelines and infrastructure but warned that endless lamentations hinder progress.

“We have allowed ourselves to be paralysed by analysis and lamentations. I want to see Nigeria grow in education and economy,” Lumumba said.

Nigeria’s Demographic Power

Lumumba emphasised Nigeria’s importance to Africa’s future because of its population and intellectual potential.

“The reason why she (Nigeria) must lead is because out of every five Africans, one is a Nigerian.

“With 300 million people in her territory, and possibly 350 million if counted properly, Nigeria must rise to its duty,”

He criticised frequent academic strikes, noting that Nigeria’s universities should attract African students and generate revenue through education. Lumumba also urged Nigeria to revive its national airline, arguing that aviation is critical for continental integration.

“If there were no ASUU strikes, we would be coming to Ibadan, Nsukka and Lagos School of Business.

“How can Nigeria be a country without an airline? It can be done. Air Peace and Ibom Air show it is possible,” he said.

Africa Visa-free Travel

Lumumba pressed for visa-free entry across African states, especially within Nigeria, which he described as Africa’s “Mecca.”

“I look forward to the day I come to Nigeria and am not asked for a visa,” he declared.

The activist reminded Africans that post-colonial states were deliberately designed to struggle and even fail.

“It is incumbent on us to remember that the post-colonial African states were designed to fail,” he warned.

He accused former colonisers in London, Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, and Brussels of waiting for African collapse to fulfil their prophecies.

“The fact that we are celebrating 65 years of independence shows we have refused to fulfil their predictions,” Lumumba said.

He added that other colonised nations, regarded as Africa’s “colonial age-mates,” have made greater progress, challenging Nigeria to lead reform.

Lumumba warned that Africa is not at ease, listing ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises.

“Go to Sudan, there is war and 3.5 million internally displaced persons. Somalia is not at ease,” he noted.

He cited instability in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, southern Cameroon, and insurgency-hit parts of northern Nigeria.

“The reality is an island in a sea of sorrow and desperation,” Lumumba said, urging leaders to stop endless lamentations.

“Our young men and women are asking what we, the aged, will give them,” he cautioned.

He challenged African states to reform their health sector, economy, and governance to provide a united and prosperous continent.

“We have lamented for too long and agonised for too long. The time has come to act,” Lumumba concluded.