Nigerians Must Unite To End Insurgency — CDS Musa

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to unite in order to defeat insurgency and insecurity.

He made the call on Friday at the public presentation of SCARS: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, a book written by former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

General Musa stressed that military action alone cannot resolve the Boko Haram crisis, urging Nigerians to embrace peace and nationhood.

“For us as a nation to move forward, we must look at this faithfully, truthfully and clearly in order to find solutions. It is not only a military solution. From my experience, the military solution is just 25 to 30 per cent,” he said.

Drawing parallels from other countries, Musa cited Singapore as an example of resilience. He added that unity is crucial to overcoming the insurgency.

“As long as we don’t love ourselves as Nigerians, and we don’t look at ourselves as our brother’s keepers, this will continue. If we want this to end, we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters. It is not magic; it must be deliberate.

“Countries have evolved over time because they looked at their challenges and resolved to overcome them. Singapore, with all the challenges it had, stood and said: It’s either we stand and die, or we work and develop.’ They have worked, and they have developed,” General Musa said.

Emphasising that only Nigerians can transform Nigeria, he noted that “If we want to move forward, we must deliberately and consciously make Nigeria great. No one else will do it.”

Boko Haram, Asymmetric Warfare

Musa said Boko Haram could be defeated through what he described as a “whole-of-society approach,” stressing that the insurgency should have been tackled earlier.

“Where we got to today, where it started, it should have been nipped in the bud,” he stated.

Explaining the nature of the conflict, Musa described asymmetric warfare as different from conventional wars.

“In conventional warfare, you are dealing with states. Asymmetric warfare means the enemy is within. It could be your father, brother or mother. Identifying them is one aspect.

“Because you are dealing with ideology, it is not written on the forehead; it is within the mind. You must find solutions to the mindset of those doing these things and also look outward.”

External Forces, African Responsibility

The defence chief warned of external actors fuelling instability. He added that Africans must take responsibility for their own security.

“There are also people from outside who are ready to ensure they continue to succeed and the country continues to fail. We must not allow them to succeed.

“I am sure, working together, we will continue to win. We as Africans need to face these challenges ourselves without waiting and relying on others to do it for us.”

General Musa commended former CDS, Lucky Irabor, for his discipline and enduring contributions.

“His footprint across our nation’s military is indelible, particularly in the fight against insurgency and terrorism. Even in retirement, he continues to add his quota to solving the security challenges facing us as a country,” Musa said.