Borno Explosions: Northern Senators Urge Calm, Seek Support For Security Agencies

The Northern Senators Forum has called for calm after multiple bomb blasts rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday.

At least 23 persons were killed while 108 others sustained injuries after three bomb blasts were detonated by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, according to a police report.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Forum’s Chairman, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, commiserated with the government and people of Borno State.

He said the regional lawmakers were shocked and saddened by the devastating explosions that claimed precious lives and injured many.

“We also call on all Nigerians to remain calm and support the efforts of the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Yar’adua said.

While praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and comfort for the families of the victims, he assured the Borno State Government that “everything will be done by the Federal Government to ensure that the people regain confidence in the City.”

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“The Senators are with you in these trying moments, standing in solidarity with the families of the victims and the people of Maiduguri.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive and grant the deceased rest in paradise. Ameen,” the lawmaker representing Katsina Central added.

Tinubu Pledges Action

On his part, President Bola Tinubu described the tragic incident as part of the “desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear” among people owing to pressure from security forces.

The Commander-in-Chief also ordered security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.

“I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured,” Tinubu wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The president said the incident is “profoundly upsetting” but warned that “There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety.

“We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them.”

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be,” Tinubu promised.

He lauded the “courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops” for their efforts in repelling the “coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state”.

Listing efforts by his administration, the former Lagos State governor said he recently “approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities.

“This effort is already in progress,” he said.