Troops Repel Infiltration Attempt At Ajilari Cross In Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attempted to infiltrate the Ajilari Cross area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, in the early hours of Monday.

According to residents of the area, the incident occurred around 1 a.m., with sporadic gunshots heard across the neighbourhood, causing panic among residents of the state capital.

Although details of the attack remain sketchy, Channels Television obtained an amateur video showing some infrastructure set ablaze while military forces were mobilised to the area.

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The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Nuhum Daso, confirmed the incident in a statement and urged residents to remain indoors as joint security operatives had been deployed to the scene.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, March 16, normalcy had returned to the area, but the military had cordoned off the location, preventing residents from accessing the affected area until it is confirmed safe.

Ajilari Cross is located on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.