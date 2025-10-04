Anisimova Thrashes Gauff To Make China Open Final

US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova crushed defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in just 58 minutes on Saturday to reach her first China Open final.

Anisimova faces either fellow American Jessica Pegula, the fifth seed, or 26th-seeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in Sunday’s title decider in Beijing.

“I felt really good throughout the whole match,” third-seeded Anisimova, beaten in the final in New York by Aryna Sabalenka a month ago, said.

“All my shots were working today, which is my favourite way to play.

“Coco’s a really tough player, so I knew I was gonna really have to step it up.”

Anisimova said she was surprised to be back in another final so soon, having taken time off after the US Open and removing a tooth the day of her flight.

“I didn’t really feel like I was match fit ahead of the tournament,” said the 24-year-old, who is one win away from a fourth career title.

“I was like, is it a mistake that I’m flying there (Beijing) and everything’s just off to a bad start?

“But I think I learned… when I’m not feeling my best physically or I’m facing a challenge, I actually play better because I don’t have as much pressure.”

Anisimova stormed into a 5-0 first-set lead in 15 minutes as an uncharacteristically shaky Gauff hit a slew of shots long and into the net.

The 21-year-old reigning French Open winner double-faulted twice to give Anisimova two set points before finally getting herself onto the scoreboard.

But it was far too little, far too late.

Gauff’s nightmare continued in the second set as Anisimova again raced into a 5-0 lead.

Gauff managed to close that deficit by two games but a commanding Anisimova closed out in less than an hour.

It was Anisimova’s quickest win yet in the Chinese capital, where she pulled off two three-set comebacks.

“She’s definitely one of the best,” Gauff said.

“Today I would have liked to perform better and I need to step up my game.”

Gauff’s only loss on Beijing’s centre Diamond Court before Saturday had been to Poland’s world number two Iga Swiatek in 2023, also in the semi-finals.

“It’s been a great year for me,” Anisimova, who qualified for the WTA Finals this week in Beijing, added.

“I know it gets tough for a lot of players because you know, it’s a long year, but I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong.”

Gauff, the second seed, was the overwhelming crowd favourite in the packed stadium but Anisimova praised the fans.

“The crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here,” she said.

“I really think that that’s carried me through this entire tournament.”