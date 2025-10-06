Hamas ‘Agreeing To Very Important Things’ Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he was “pretty sure” a Gaza peace deal was possible and said Hamas was agreeing to “very important” issues as talks with Israel started.

“I have red lines; if certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had preconditions, including Hamas agreeing to disarm.

“But I think we’re doing very well, and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important.”

Trump said he was optimistic about the chances of a deal as delegations from Hamas and Israel began indirect talks in Egypt on ending the war under his 20-point plan.

“I think we’re going to have a deal. It’s a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they’ve been trying to have a deal,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have a Gaza deal, I’m pretty sure, yeah.”

Trump also dismissed a report that he had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being negative about the talks, saying that Netanyahu had been “very positive about the deal.”