Israeli Hostage Families Want Nobel Peace Prize For Trump

The call comes as high-stakes negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to begin later on Monday in Egypt, based on a 20-point plan announced by Trump last week.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated October 6, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office at the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

An Israeli advocacy group campaigning for the release of hostages in Gaza on Monday called for US President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his “determination to bring peace” to the region.

In a letter sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Trump made “possible what many said was impossible”.

“We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home,” the forum said in a statement, citing the letter.

“At this very moment, President Trump’s comprehensive plan to release all remaining hostages and finally end this terrible war is on the table,” it added.

“In this past year, no leader or organisation has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump,” the forum said.

Demonstrators gather with portraits of Israeli hostages and raise placards during a rally calling for action to release the remaining ones held captive in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Palestinian militants, in the plaza outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art informally called the “Hostages Square”, in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

 

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer following their meeting at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of Trump’s second State Visit. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

 

Trump has publicly said he wants the Nobel Peace Prize, though experts say his chances are slim.

The US leader claims to have resolved six or seven wars in as many months — a figure experts say is grossly exaggerated.

 

