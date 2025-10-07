Reps Member Seeks Local Value Addition, Technology Transfer In Solid Minerals Sector

Member of the House of Representatives representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Clement Jimbo, has called for a new legal framework to promote local value addition and compulsory technology transfer in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, particularly in lithium mining and processing.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Tuesday, Jimbo said the country must avoid repeating the mistakes made in the oil sector, where dependence on raw exports stifled industrial growth.

“If we look back at Nigeria’s post-independence history, agriculture was the backbone of our economy. Later, oil took over, and while oil has been lucrative, it’s almost become a curse, hindering progress in other sectors,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that his proposed legislation would require companies importing lithium-powered devices such as smartphones and electric cars to set up manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

“We can attract the necessary technology by requiring that companies importing devices powered by lithium must establish manufacturing facilities in Nigeria, using our raw materials,” he stated. “This is something I’ve proposed through legislation for the establishment of a National Commission on Technology Transfer.”

Jimbo noted that Nigeria’s lithium deposits are among the best globally, containing up to 13 percent lithium content, but a lack of processing technology has hindered the country from benefiting fully.

“Nigeria’s lithium deposits are considered the best globally, with up to 13% lithium content. No other country has such high-quality lithium. This is a huge advantage,” he said.

He clarified that his proposal does not duplicate existing laws but ensures value addition within Nigeria.

“The current law licenses people to mine raw minerals. However, there’s no provision for adding value within Nigeria. My bill addresses that by ensuring companies set up facilities here to process materials into finished goods,” he explained.

Jimbo stressed that establishing a legal framework would guarantee long-term gains for the nation and ensure continuity beyond any administration.

“Without legislation, these efforts may remain at the discretion of whoever is in power,” he warned.

He added that empowering state governments to participate more actively in the mining sector could drive industrialisation and local growth.