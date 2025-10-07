Lagos Tops As NBS Releases IGR Report

Lagos maintained the top position of states with the highest revenue generator in 2024, as the National Bureau of Statistics released the 2024 Internally Generated Revenue at State Level report.

Announced on Monday via NBS X handle, the report said the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated a total of ₦3.6 trillion in IGR, representing a 49.7 per cent rise from ₦2.43 trillion in 2023.

Top 5

Lagos — ₦1,261,556,415,048.56

Rivers — ₦317,303,986,832.38.

FCT — ₦282,364,055,025.74.

Ogun — ₦194,933,884,872.57.

Enugu — ₦180,500,141,598.36.

Bottom Five

Adamawa — ₦20,298,222,818.56.

Taraba — ₦17,460,514,087.44.

Kebbi — ₦16,971,704,831.43.

Ebonyi — ₦13,177,829,475.63.

Yobe — ₦11,084,367,202.33.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Seeks $2bn China Loan For New ‘Super Grid’ — Adelabu

Full List

Lagos — ₦1,261,556,415,048.56.

Rivers — ₦317,303,986,832.38.

Fct — ₦282,364,055,025.74.

Ogun — ₦194,933,884,872.57.

Enugu — ₦180,500,141,598.36.

Delta — ₦157,785,188,072.55.

Edo — ₦91,153,908,548.19.

Akwa Ibom — ₦75,768,017,871.08.

Kano — ₦74,771,014,335.51.

Kaduna — ₦71,574,658,542.97.

Kwara — ₦71,197,075,565.91.

Bayelsa — ₦64,013,288,202.51.

Jigawa — ₦59,455,563,495.20.

Oyo — ₦65,287,038,267.92.

Osun — ₦54,767,865,323.88.

Cross River — ₦47,018,239,529.33.

Anambra — ₦42,689,648,058.74.

Abia — ₦40,009,340,912.93.

Katsina — ₦39,152,790,613.55.

Bauchi — ₦32,427,554,765.85.

Kogi — ₦32,012,618,177.80.

Niger — ₦34,660,234,106.71.