Abuja Lawyer Victor Giwa, Others Arraigned, Fined ₦30m Bail Over Alleged Forgery   

Abuja-based lawyers, Victor Giwa and Ibitade Bukola, have been arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Apo Division, over charges of alleged document forgery and impersonation.

The defendants, who are facing a three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to commit forgery, false personation, and fraudulent execution of documents, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offences were committed on June 28, 2024, when Giwa and Bukola purportedly forged a letter using the official letterhead of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Awa Kalu and addressed it to the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

The forged letter allegedly sought to influence the AGF to stop Giwa’s arraignment scheduled before Justice Samira Bature at the High Court, Maitama.

The matter, presided over by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, was previously stalled on September 15, 2025, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant against Giwa, who was later arrested.

During the day’s proceeding, prosecution counsel Asaph Eristo informed the court that the matter was scheduled for arraignment. The charges were read in open court, and Victor Giwa and his co-defendant pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution requested that Giwa be remanded in prison custody, citing the need to prevent interference with investigations.

However, Edwin Anikpenu (SAN), appearing for the defence, applied for bail, stating that both defendants are legal practitioners and argued that the second defendant, Bukola, is a nursing mother.

Anikpenu sought leave of the court to orally amend the existing bail application to include the second defendant.

Justice Onwuegbuzie, criticised the defence for presenting an oral bail request despite being represented by over a dozen lawyers.

The court subsequently refused bail for the second defendant and asked she be remanded at the correctional facility in Suleja, Niger State

Regarding Giwa’s bail, Anikpenu urged the court to consider admitting him on self-recognition or to the custody of a reputable executive of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Garki branch, promising that he would not interfere with the case.

The prosecution opposed the application, citing a counter-affidavit and evidence suggesting Giwa posed a flight risk, noting that public funds were used to effect his arrest.

After hearing both sides, the court granted victor giwa bail in the sum of ₦30 million, with two sureties in like sum, indicating he remains in police custody till he perfects its conditions.

The sureties must be civil servants not below grade level 16, resident in Abuja, with verifiable addresses and valid ID cards. They must also submit their international passports.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 15, 2025 for continuation.