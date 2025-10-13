Passengers Injured As Slovakia Trains Collide

Emergency services in Slovakia scrambled to free rail passengers on Monday after two trains crashed into each other, leaving at least 20 people injured and wrecking one of the engines.

Firefighters and rescue workers were “pulling people out through the doors”, according to emergency services, and the police posted photos on social media of a partially derailed carriage and smashed locomotive.

“According to preliminary information, there were approximately 80 passengers on the trains. Based on findings so far, no fatalities have been reported,” Slovak regional police said on Facebook.

A rescue service spokeswoman told AFP at least 20 people had been injured. She could not immediately give further details.

The accident happened near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou about 350 kilometres (200 miles) east of the capital, Bratislava.

Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Facebook the transport and interior ministers were on the way to the “scene of the tragedy”.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident.

Last year, seven people died and five were injured when a passenger train and a bus collided at a railway crossing.