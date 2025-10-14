Reps Want Forfeited Emefiele-Linked Estate Given To Low-Income Earners, IDPs

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to allocate the forfeited Abuja estate linked to former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to low- and middle-income earners, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and vulnerable groups.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Jafaru Gambo Leko on the “Need for Transparent and Equitable Allocation of Forfeited Abuja Estate handed over to the Ministry of Housing by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

Leko noted that the estate, comprising 753 duplexes and apartments, is located at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The property was recently handed over by the EFCC to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development after a final forfeiture order granted by the Federal High Court.

READ ALSO: FG To Sell 753 Duplexes Confiscated From Emefiele To Nigerians

The lawmaker explained that the estate, covering over 150,000 square metres, was allegedly acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Emefiele.

According to him, its recovery marked “a significant milestone in the nation’s anti-corruption efforts.”

Leko said, “If properly managed, the estate could contribute meaningfully to addressing Nigeria’s severe housing deficit, particularly in cities like Abuja.”

He expressed concern that without a transparent and accountable framework, the properties might end up in the hands of “privileged elites,” defeating the purpose of asset recovery and denying ordinary Nigerians access to decent housing.

The lawmaker further warned that the absence of a publicly available beneficiary selection process or legislative oversight could “erode public confidence in government’s anti-corruption and social justice programmes.”

He recalled the constitutional obligation of all levels of government to ensure citizens’ welfare, including the provision of adequate shelter, as enshrined in Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Following the debate, the House resolved to urge the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to develop and publish a transparent and inclusive allocation framework for the estate.

The framework should prioritise low- and middle-income earners, IDPs, and other vulnerable groups.

Lawmakers also directed the ministry to submit a comprehensive report to the House within 60 days, detailing the proposed use, allocation criteria, and beneficiary selection process for the property.

The House further mandated its Committee on Housing and Habitat to liaise with the ministry to ensure the allocation process follows principles of equity, fairness, and transparency, and to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

“Transparency in asset management is vital to building public trust. Nigerians must see the benefits of recovered assets directly improving lives,” Leko added.