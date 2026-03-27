IN PICTURES: APC Holds 8th National Convention In Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has commenced its 8th National Convention at Eagle Square, with thousands of delegates and top party leaders converging on the nation’s capital.

The two-day convention, which began on Friday, has drawn over 8,450 delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, in what party officials describe as a crucial gathering ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The convention ground at Eagle Square was adorned in the party’s colours, with heightened security and logistics put in place to ensure a seamless exercise.

Inside the main arena, proceedings got underway amid a lively atmosphere, as delegates in colourful traditional attire took their seats.

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The convention is expected to focus on the election of a new National Working Committee through consensus, a review of party performance, and strategies to consolidate the administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

President Bola Tinubu arrived at the venue alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and was received by party leaders and supporters.

He was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as a large number of governors.

Other prominent figures in attendance include Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, and Minister of Works David Umahi.