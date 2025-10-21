Tanker Explosion: Gov Bago Sympathises With Niger Community

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has extended his deepest condolences to the people of Essa, Katcha Local Government Area, over the tanker explosion that claimed many lives and left several others injured.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as worrisome, unfortunate, and pathetic.

He said, “This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government.”

The governor prayed that God will repose the souls of those who died in the explosion and grant quick recovery to the injured.

He said it is disheartening how people have continued to approach a fallen tanker to scoop its contents despite several sensitisation on the dangers of such action.

The governor enjoined the people to value their lives no matter the situation.

He commended the management and staff of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for its prompt intervention, assuring that the state government through relevant MDAs will provide the needed support.

The incident happened on Tuesday when a tanker exploded and killed many people.

Several others sustained various degrees of injuries while scooping its content in Essa community, Katcha local government area of Niger State.

Those injured are said to have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Bida for medical attention.