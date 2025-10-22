Court Rejects Alleged Terrorists Negotiator Mamu’s Third Bail Application

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a fresh application for bail filed by detained alleged terrorists negotiator, Tukur Mohammed Mamu.

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling on Wednesday, noted the health complaint by Mamu and held that the detaining authority, the Department of State Services (DSS) should not release him but take him to an appropriate health facility where he would be adequately attended to.

Justice Umar noted that by the history of the case so far, the prosecution has exhibited diligence in its handling of the case and exhibited diligence in prosecuting the case.

The judge said one of the reasons for granting bail is where the prosecution is not diligent, noting that since the prosecution in this case is diligent, the application for bail cannot be granted.

He subsequently ordered that the defence lawyer should choose the health facility comfortable to the defendant, to which he should be promptly taken.

He also asked the DSS to allow the defendant access to members of his family.