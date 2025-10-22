NIMASA Redeploys 56 Management Staff In Fresh Shakeup

As part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery in line with its core mandate, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has announced a strategic redeployment of 56 of its management staff.

The development was revealed in a statement signed by its Head, Public Relations Officer, Osagie Edward, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, NIMASA’s Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said that the exercise aimed to strengthen inter-departmental collaboration and inject new energy into the system to further improve performance across the maritime sector.

Under the new structure, Hajia Moji Jimoh becomes Director, Administration and Human Resources; Aishatu Jidda, Director, Planning, Research and Data Management Services; Barr. Heaky Dimowo, Director, Legal Services/Board Secretary; Isichei Osamgbi, Director, SERVICOM; and Mrs. Olubusola Obasanjo-Akande, Director, Western Zone.

Others include Engr. Christopher Amakulo as Director, Special Duties; Ms. Gloria Anyasodo, Director, Cabotage Services; Salihu Abdullahi Yelwa, Director, Shipping Development; Mrs. Nneka Obianyor, Director, Reforms Coordination and Blue Economy; Umar Ibrahim Sidi, Director, Maritime Labour Services; Dr. Oma Ofodile, Director, Marine Environment Management; Mr. Buba Umar, Director, Abuja Zonal Office, and Ahmed Shittien as Special Adviser, Technical to the DG.

Dr. Mobereola urged the redeployed directors to bring their experiences to bear and work collectively toward achieving the Agency’s strategic objectives.

He emphasised that the redeployment reflected deliberate efforts to rejig operations, foster synergy among departments, and drive sustainable maritime development in Nigeria.