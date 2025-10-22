Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Niger Gov, Victims’ Families Over Tanker Explosion

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sympathy to the government and people of Niger State following the tragic tanker explosion along the Bida–Agaie highway that claimed no fewer than 35 lives and left many others hospitalised.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu, who also serves as Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, described the incident as worrisome and deeply saddening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I read and followed the development of the disaster that happened yesterday [Tuesday] along the Bida–Agaie highway in Niger State following the explosion of a petrol-laden tanker that reportedly claimed about 35 persons,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu extended his condolences to the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, as well as the victims’ families and all those affected by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with my brother, Governor Mohammed Bago, the government and people of Niger State, as well as the deceased families and victims of the sad incident,” he stated.

The Lagos governor also prayed for the repose of the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured, urging divine comfort for the bereaved families.

“I pray for the repose of the deceased and ask that the Almighty God grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. I wish those receiving treatment a quick recovery,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The death toll from the tragic petrol tanker explosion in Essa community rose risen to 42 on Wednesday, with over 60 others injured.

According to a report from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the tanker lost control between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon due to the deteriorated state of the road, overturned, and exploded shortly after.