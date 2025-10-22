Tinubu Extends Tenure Of Surveyor-General

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, by two years.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the extension, which takes effect from January 5, 2026, was necessitated by the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

Onanuga said the Surveyor-General had already initiated reforms across critical sectors of geospatial data systems, which the President is keen to see completed.

According to the statement, President Tinubu expects Adebomehin to consolidate the reforms within the next two years, focusing on national land management and administration.

He is also expected to focus on highways and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other related matters of strategic national importance.

Adebomehin was appointed the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) by the late President Muhammadu Buhari on January 5, 2022.

