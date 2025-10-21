Tinubu Nominates Benard Doro As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, to the president, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the president has forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking Doro’s confirmation.

It remains unclear which ministerial portfolio Doro will occupy. The nominee hails from Plateau State, the same as Nentawe Yilwatda.

Doro’s nomination followed the election of Yilwatda as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in July.

Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Doro brings over two decades of professional experience.

He has worked in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Doro holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, as well as an MBA focusing on IT-driven business strategy.

He also obtained a Master’s degree in Advanced Clinical Practice.

He is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with frontline experience in the National Health Service (NHS).

His practice covers urgent care, walk-in centres, general practice, and hospital settings in the United Kingdom.

Beyond his medical career, Doro has led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in the diaspora and local communities.

Onanuga added that the President expects the Senate to give due consideration to the nomination.