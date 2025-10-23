×

NBA Coach, Player Arrested In Illegal Gambling Probe —US media

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, said the arrest of the 49-year-old Billups was linked to an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia.

By Channels Television
Updated October 23, 2025
Twitter
This combination of pictures created on October 23, 2025 shows, L/R, Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers speaks during a press conference at Moda Center on July 21, 2025 and Terry Rozier on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier have been arrested in connection with a probe into illegal gambling, US media reported Thursday.

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, said the arrest of the 49-year-old Billups was linked to an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia.

Rozier was arrested in a separate but related betting case, the television network said.

CBS News said FBI Director Kash Patel was scheduled to make an announcement concerning the arrests in New York at 10:00 am (1400 GMT).

READ ALSO: Liverpool End Losing Streak With Thumping Win At Eintracht Frankfurt

(FILES) Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts on the side of the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on October 19, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Billups was arrested on October 23, 2025, in connection with an illegal gambling probe. (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

 

A former star player for the Detroit Pistons, Billups retired from the league in 2014 and has been the coach of the Trailblazers for five years.

ABC said Billups would make a first court appearance in Oregon later Thursday.

Rozier, 31, has been in the NBA for 11 years and was the 16th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 draft.

He did not play in the Heat’s opening game of the NBA season on Wednesday.

An NBA player, Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors, was banned from the league for life last year for his role in a betting scandal.

More Stories

No related articles found