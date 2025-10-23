NEC Backs Tinubu’s Plan To Renovate Training Institutions Of Security Agencies

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to overhaul all training institutions of security agencies in Nigeria.

The approval followed concerns raised by President Tinubu on the need to renovate, remodel, and re-equip all training institutions of the Nigeria Police and other sister security agencies in the country.

Briefing State House correspondents shortly after the 153rd meeting of NEC at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said the council also resolved that state governors should collaborate with the Federal Government in the overhaul project.

He said NEC also set up a committee to kick-start an on-the-spot assessment of the training institutions.

The committee is chaired by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Other members of the committee include Governor Sani, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and Governor Sule Abdullahi of Nasarawa State, among others.

Former Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, is to serve as secretary of the committee.

The project, Sani said, would include not just training institutions owned by the Nigeria Police Force but also those of sister security agencies.

The NEC meeting was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

President Bola Tinubu later joined the meeting after swearing in the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Council Chamber.