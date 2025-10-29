Rivers State Set To Host Nigeria Women’s Premier League Super 6

The Rivers State Government has expressed its readiness to host the Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWFL) Super 6 for the 2025/2026 season.

The move is seen as another bold step toward promoting women’s football development in the state and across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NWFL held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Chris Green, who represented Governor Siminalayi Fubara, commended the league management for bringing the event to Rivers State for the first time.

Green reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster the growth of women’s football, stressing that Rivers State will not only host but deliver a world-class Super 6 championship when the season concludes.

He described women’s football as a vital part of Nigeria’s sporting identity and emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the game.

Representing the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, the Head of Women’s Football at the Federation, Aisha Falode, praised the NWFL board for its resilience in managing the women’s league and pledged the NFF’s support in resolving the persistent calendar inconsistencies that have affected the competition.

Falode, speaking on behalf of the NFF president, also called on the women’s league body to work in unity and build a brand strong enough to attract more corporate investment into the game.

The AGM brought together football administrators, club owners, players’ representatives, and other key stakeholders, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the cause of women’s football in Nigeria.