Under-Fire Slot Tells Liverpool To Snap Losing ‘Habit’ 

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side must not make a habit of losing games they should win after six defeats in their last seven games plunged the Premier League champions into crisis.

The Reds have lost their last four league games ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Anfield on Saturday and also crashed out of the League Cup to Crystal Palace in midweek.

Slot’s decision to name an inexperienced side for the 3-0 defeat to the Eagles drew criticism, but he again defended the need to give his key players a rest after a series of injury problems in the early part of the season.

Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong are all still sidelined, while Ryan Gravenberch is only just back in training after an ankle injury.

Slot had an eye not only on the visit of in-form Villa, but Real Madrid’s trip to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday and Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City next Sunday.

“It is nothing to do with the squad depth, it is how we’ve gone throughout the season in terms of injuries and availability,” said Slot at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s just the situation as it is. We have still more than enough good players available to play the game on Saturday, to play the game on Tuesday, and to play the game on Sunday, but I have to take care of a few of them, and that’s why I made the decision not to play.”

Five games into the Premier League campaign, Villa trailed Liverpool by 12 points.

But the two meet this weekend separated only by goal difference as Unai Emery’s men have hit form just as Liverpool’s losing streak began.

Slot cited Villa as an example to his side of how quickly things can change and the overall strength of the Premier League.

Arsenal enjoy a four-point lead at the top of the table, but only three points separate second-placed Bournemouth from Villa in eighth.

“Apart from Arsenal, I think many teams are in and around the same points, so again it tells you also how hard the the Premier League is,” added Slot.

“Normally, although with us the run is already quite long, you don’t every time lose a game of football where you create more chances than the other team.

“They (Villa) decided not to make a habit out of that, and let’s hope we decide not to make a habit out of having more chances than the opponent but not winning it.”

AFP