Netherlands Deepen Cooperation With Customs For Smarter Trade

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has led a delegation from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the Netherlands for a two-day bilateral working visit aimed at strengthening cooperation on trade facilitation, port efficiency, and border management between the two countries.

The visit, held between 29 and 31 October 2025, featured a series of high-level technical engagements, institutional briefings, and strategic meetings with Dutch authorities and Customs experts.

The mission commenced at Laan op Zuid, Dutch Customs Headquarters in Rotterdam, where the Nigerian delegation was received by senior officials of the Netherlands Customs Administration.

The delegation attended a presentation by the National Tariff Classification Team (TeamLTT) led by Ed Tulp, which focused on Tariff and Origin procedures within the Dutch system.

This was followed by an in-depth session on Risk Management, delivered by Dennis van der Wolk of the Customs National Tactical Centre (DLTC), which highlighted the Netherlands’ model for risk profiling, cargo monitoring, and tactical decision-making in Customs operations.

Afterwards, the NCS team held a meeting with the Head of International Affairs at the Netherlands Customs, where discussions centred on enhancing inter-agency coordination, capacity-building exchange programmes, and digital trade processes.

Speaking during the sessions, CGC Adeniyi commended the Dutch Customs’ structured approach to classification and risk management, noting that “the presentations have been particularly insightful in showing how systematic collaboration and data-driven analysis can enhance compliance and trade facilitation across borders.”

He further stated that the Nigeria Customs Service “remains committed to adopting international best practices that balance enforcement with facilitation, ensuring that legitimate trade thrives while revenue and security interests are safeguarded.”

The delegation later proceeded to Schiphol Airport, where officials of Schiphol Cargo made a detailed presentation on cargo clearance and classification systems at one of Europe’s busiest air freight hubs. The session provided a firsthand understanding of the Netherlands’ use of automation, pre-arrival processing, and coordinated border management in handling high-volume air cargo.

At the meeting, Deputy Comptroller-General Caroline Niagwan, who heads the Tariff and Trade Department, expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ structured cargo processes, saying that “the practical insights gained here will be instrumental in improving Nigeria’s own cargo handling systems, especially within our ongoing modernisation drive.”