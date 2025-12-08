Nigeria Remains Committed To Regional Stability, Peace – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday reaffirmed Nigeria’s continued commitment to peace and stability in the West African region.

He stated this in Abidjan during the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the Vice President expressed confidence in President Ouattara’s continued leadership and wished him success in his new mandate.

Shettima assured that Nigeria will continue to deepen its partnership with other countries to advance peace, stability, security, and prosperity across the West African region.

He also noted that both Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire will further strengthen their economic ties through agriculture and trade relations.

The Vice President conveyed the warm congratulations of President Tinubu to President Ouattara.

The event held at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan brought together West African leaders and international dignitaries, including Presidents of South Africa, Liberia, Senegal, Gambia, Angola and Ghana as well as former Nigerian President, Doctor Goodluck Jonathan, amongst others.

The United States was represented by a Presidential Delegation led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg.

In his inaugural address, President Ouattara thanked all visiting leaders who came to show solidarity and friendship with the I’voirans, promising to continue to work for the well-being of his citizens and engage more robustly in diplomatic relations for mutual benefits.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, the World Bank applauded the reform policies of the administration of President Tinubu, pledging to strengthen its partnership with the Nigeria on energy, job creation and gender empowerment initiatives.

At a meeting between Vice President Shettima and the Managing Director, Operations, of the World Bank Group, Anna Bjerde, the bank said it was willing to partner more on energy.

“First, on energy, we’re stepping up on a number of possibilities to ensure that about four million people are connected,” Ms. Bjerde said.

She also revealed that her group would encourage and enhance the upliftment and education of the girl-child in Nigeria.

Explaining major reforms embarked upon by the Tinubu-led government, Vice President Shettima told the World Bank Director that the ongoing tax reform of the administration has yielded positive result.

He explained that in order to turn the demographic bulge of Nigeria into demographic dividends, the administration is focusing on gender empowerment initiative, investments in the digital economy and agriculture for enhanced productivity.

The Vice President commended the World Bank team for being supportive to Nigeria.