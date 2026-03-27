El-Rufai’s Mother Dies In Egypt

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has lost his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

She died in Cairo, Egypt, at an old age and after a long period of illness.

READ ALSO: Alleged Corruption: Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing To March 31

She left behind children, grandchildren and great-grand children.

A family source told our correspondent that the late Hajiya Umma died on Friday in Cairo where she had been living with her son, since he left office as a governor in 2023.

Her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, shared a post on his X handle mourning her death.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came and to Him we shall all return.

“I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai who passed away a few hours ago. She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the soul of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you,” the post read.

Nasir El-Rufai is presently under detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for alleged financial misconduct and other sundry matters.

The former governor was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna by ICPC on March 24, 2026.